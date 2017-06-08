24-Hour Swim Ban Posted For Lake Mitchell Due To Milfoil Treatment

We have an important swim ban to tell you about in Cadillac.

Starting Thursday for the next 24 hours, swimming in Lake Mitchell is banned.

The Lake Mitchell Improvement Board announced that milfoil treatment will begins Thursday.

Milfoil is an invasive plant that can impact boating and decrease oxygen for fish.

The treatment will turn milfoil yellow and send it to the lake's bottom.

The swimming ban will only last for 24 hours.