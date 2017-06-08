Sault Ste. Marie, Walmart Resolve Year-Long Dispute

A year-long dispute between Sault Ste. Marie and Walmart has been resolved, potentially saving the city nearly $270,000.

It deals with the "dark store theory."

The Sault Ste. Marie Walmart believed its taxable value is the same amount it would fetch if it were closed down and sold off as an empty store or dark store.

But the store is still open and has no plans to close.

Because of that, the city set Walmart's taxable value at a much higher rate.

Walmart appealed the higher rate but withdrew that appeal Thursday.

That means the original taxable value set for the store by Sault Ste. Marie will stay the same.

If this hadn't happened, the city says it would have lost out on $268,000 and even more in the future.