MTM On The Road: A Fresh Season On Mackinac Island

MTM On The Road: A Fresh Season On Mackinac Island

By Sarah Grimmer, Reporter
Mackinac Island is loved by many for its historic businesses, but this year new shops and goods are making their way to the downtown collection.

Today Our On The Road team is live from the island with an inside look at what's new!

From the opening of Good Day Cafe, to Michigan favorites like Moomers Ice Cream and Iron Fish Distillery, coming to the island for the very first time; there's so much to explore this season!