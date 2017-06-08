Benzie Conservation District Seeks Volunteers To Help Clean Betsie River

A Northern Michigan community is getting together to clean a local river.

The Benzie Conservation District is looking for volunteers to help clean the Betsie River.

They are hoping for about 25 volunteers who are able to bring their own kayak or canoe.

All other tools and supplies will be provided.

The district wants to make sure the river is clean and ready to use heading into the summer months.

“Some of the fishing line and the hooks that get tangled up in some of the log jams in the river cause a safety hazard for paddlers that use it in the summer,” explains Benzie Conservation District specialist, John Ransom. “But it also just kind of invokes a stewardship for our volunteers. The more volunteers we have, those people are going to, next time they use the river, they're going to be thinking about making sure to take the trash that they bring in out.”

The event will begin with a free pancake breakfast at 8:30 Saturday morning at the Benzonia First Congregational Church.

For information on registering to volunteer, click here.