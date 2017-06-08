James Comey To Testify Before Senate Intelligence Committee

Former FBI Director James Comey will appear before the Senate intelligence committee in one of the most anticipated congressional hearings in years.

Comey is expected to testify Thursday about possible Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether any of President Trump's campaign associates were involved.

The committee released Comey's seven-page opening statement Wednesday.

In his statement, Comey detailed several conversations he had with President Trump before he was fired.

He said the president demanded his loyalty, urged him to drop the investigation into former Security Advisor Michael Flynn and pressed him to publicly state that the president was not under investigation.

Now, lawmakers are calling the president's actions into question.

Comey said after those meetings, he asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to prevent any further direct communication with President Trump.

The testimony will begin at 10:00 Thursday morning.

