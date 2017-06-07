Man Heads to Jail After Stealing From An Otsego Co. Assisted Living Home

And a man learning is his punishment after admitting to stealing from an Otsego County assisted living home.

Robert Knepp the third was sentenced to a year in jail, and two years’ probation.

State police arrested Knepp in January after family members told troopers they caught him on camera stealing at the brooks assisted living home in Gaylord.

In April, he pleaded guilty to second-degree home invasion and larceny.