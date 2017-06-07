Cadillac Man Facing At Least 25 Years in Prison For Sex Crimes

A Cadillac man is facing at least 25 years in prison.

The Wexford County prosecutor tells us after a two-day trial, a jury convicted Ben Burklow of two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of indecent exposure.

Burklow was previously convicted of delivering cocaine, a felony.

The prosecutor says the CSC convictions involve a child under 13.

His sentencing will likely be in 30 days.