Stroll Down Memory Lane For Immaculate Conception Elementary School Students

A stroll down memory lane for those who attended Immaculate Conception Elementary School.

The school is more than 100 years old and in need of some upgrades.

The old part of the building will be torn down by the end of this month.

Wednesday was a chance for the public to reflect on the past and look towards the future.

Last year, the Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools announced they raised more than $9 million as part of their Capital Campaign for the re-build.

Lennard Lautner attended the school back in the 40's and today he was able to reminisce about his time there.

“it’s so different that you just gotta bring back memories from back then and you look and see what you got but it isn’t what it was then,” said Lautner.

Construction is scheduled to start this month and should be completed by fall of 2018.