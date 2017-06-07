GT County Sells Land To Conservancy After Community Response

Grand Traverse County Commissioners voted six to one on Wednesday to sell the 160 acres to a non-profit group.
A dramatic scene is now under control after a fire at the St. Marys Cement Plant started on Tuesday Night.
Updating you now on the Otsego County female prostitute who did not tell her partners she had HIV.
Troopers say Devin Fowler of Glennie is charged with four felonies involving child porn.
In Grand Traverse County a man already serving time in prison is looking at additional criminal sexual conduct charges for crimes dating back more than 10 years.
Traverse City Police is investigating the alleged assault of a flight attendant while she was up in the air.
If you are looking for summer work, you better be looking for the fast lane. There are lots of open positions this summer but they're going quick.
A young Grand Traverse County boy saved himself and his grandmother after he noticed their garage was on fire.
A new track is in the works at Manistee High School! The $700,000 project has been in the works for twelve years.
With inland waterways on the president's infrastructure agenda, it could mean big things here in Northern Michigan.
The Grand Traverse Mall is setting the record straight after a fake story was shared on social media.
JUST IN: We have a crew headed to St. Marys Cement in Charlevoix, as it is on fire.
Traverse City Police are handling an assault case stemming from an incident that played out in midair.
“I do not want that in my front yard.”
An undercover cocaine bust in Sault Ste. Marie led to three people being arrested.
A Manistee man now faces 10 felony charges in a child porn case. His name is Silvain Fox.
Heavy hearts in Traverse City as the community remembers this man, Lars Kelto and the mark he left on the area.
First Prize Winner VIP tent for 6 guests Winner receives a ride in the WW II B-17 VIP Lanyards VIP Swag Second Prize Winner Exhilarating ride for 2 guests with Precision Exotics in a Ferrari F430 or a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder. VIP Lanyar...
An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a Traverse City man and the recovery of a stolen motor home and golf carts.
“This property is one of the highest recreational priorities in our entire region.”
