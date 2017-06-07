Otsego Co. Woman Heads to Jail for Not Telling Partners She Has - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Otsego Co. Woman Heads to Jail for Not Telling Partners She Has HIV

Posted: Updated:

Updating you now on the Otsego County female prostitute who did not tell her partners she had HIV.

She learned her punishment Wednesday.

Angelina Mendoza was sentenced to between 14 months and 4 years in prison.

Gaylord police arrest Mendoza last July.

She took a no contest plea back in March for having sex with a partner without telling them about the disease.