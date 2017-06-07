Manistee High School Working On Building New Track

A new track is in the works at Manistee High School!

The $700,000 project has been in the works for twelve years.

The community has been raising funds for the track with events like chicken dinners and 5-k races.

The Manistee track and field team has been practicing on an old track across the street.

Because of its bad condition, they haven't hosted a home meet in 12 years.

Athletes are more than excited.

“To have that first home meet, it's almost going to be surreal because for so long we haven't had that track to run on, it will just be really nice. I think it will really bring the team together to have our own track meet. We have had a strong track and field team here at Manistee and we haven't had a home facility to bring a home crowd in,” says Jack Sandstedt, track team member.

Construction is expected to finish this summer.