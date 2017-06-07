Isabella County Women Work On Home For Habitat For Humanity

Empowered women, coming together Wednesday to work on a home for Habitat for Humanity of Isabella County.

It’s a home in Mount Pleasant Habitat for Humanity has been is rehabbing for a future family, but Wednesday's work day was the first ever women's build day.

9&10's Taylor Jones was at the home Wednesday getting her hands dirty with the ladies.

These women were from all around the community. They were having a blast together knocking things down and ripping things up, all to fix up a family home.

“It's an all-woman work day so it's kind of exciting,” says Stacy Todd, executive director of Habitat for Humanity.

Eighteen women getting their hands dirty Wednesday as they work on a home that Habitat for Humanity of Isabella County bought to fix up and eventually sell to a family.

“We're doing a construction project for a family. This year our project is a total rehab of this home here on the corner of Elizabeth and Bellows. I decided we would just reserve a day for woman initiative, part of the process is to empower women and let people know that women can put to work, whatever skills you have,” says Todd.

Women worked on several tasks throughout the house like ripping carpet, installing insulation and sanding doors and preparing them, to be painted.

“I love watching women get power tools in their hands. We did a lot of demo today, we filled a dumpster back there. They are on their second one, so you know just to see woman coming in and making a difference,” says Karla Walker, volunteer.

“What keeps me going day in and day out is knowing there is going to be a family that is ending up with a wonderful new home,” says Todd.

The next work day on this home will be this Saturday and is open to both women and men who would like to volunteer.