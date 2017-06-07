St. Marys Cement Plant Fire Under Investigation

“I started receiving multiple phone calls that there was heavy black smoke."

A dramatic scene is now under control after a fire at the St. Marys Cement Plant started on Tuesday night.

Clouds of billowing black smoke could be seen from 17 miles away, Dan Thorp, fire chief of Charlevoix Township said.

Randy Pryor, operations manager for St. Marys Cement Plant, said his supervisor was there when the fire was discovered.

“My shift supervisor was doing his rounds last night and he noticed something over in that area and went to investigate and saw the smoke and the fire,” Pryor said.

The Charlevoix Township and East Jordan Fire Departments responded to the cement plant's alternative fuel storage area being up in flames.

Pryor said the storage area holds shredded materials used to supplement their processed fuels.

“We take in shredded plastics, used water bottles, sand which wrapper type stuff and a processor shreds that material for us and we use it to supplement our processed fuels,” he said.

But that part of the plant hasn't been in operation in months, and no one was working on the $150 million expansion project near it at the time of the fire.

Thorpe says they are still investigating and overall, the situation could have been much worse.

“From what anybody can see, it was not intentional,” he said. “But the investigation has been turned over to the cement plant.”

Thorp says the fire was an opportunity for his team, which recently joined forces with city firefighters, to work together for the first big situation.

“If the plant is going to have a fire, this is the fire to have,” he said. “It was not in use, it was shut down. There was nobody hurt, nobody injured and it was good training with the fire department, training with the cement plant.”