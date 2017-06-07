Grand Traverse Co. Man In Prison For Sex Crimes Facing New Charges

In Grand Traverse County a man already serving time in prison is looking at additional criminal sexual conduct charges for crimes dating back more than 10 years.

Right now Guy Shelton is serving 20 years in prison on a second degree CSC charge.

But two new victims came forward saying Shelton inappropriately touched them near their private parts when they were between the ages of 5 and 7.

Grand Traverse County prosecutor says these are different victims than past cases and these charges or more serious, including life sentences.