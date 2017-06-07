Manistee Man Facing 10 Felony Charges for Child Porn - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Manistee Man Facing 10 Felony Charges for Child Porn

A Manistee man now faces 10 felony charges in a child porn case.

His name is Silvain Fox.

The Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced he was arrested back in April.

His arrest was related to an investigation done by the task force and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.