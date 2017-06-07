Grand Traverse Co. Commissioners Discuss Sale Of Whitewater Twp. Property

Grand Traverse County Commissioners are in another meeting, and there will be more discussion on the pension debt.

We have a live look inside the meeting, and it's a full crowd.

Wednesday night commissioners are expected to make a decision on who to sell their Whitewater Township property to.

Commissioners tell us their email inboxes have been flooded all week about this property.

Some commissioners want to see the property sold to a private party to collect taxes, while others want to see it kept public.

The land is 160 acres and has five trails through it.

Those trails are used for races like the iceman, and other events throughout the year.

A decision is expected to be made Wednesday night along with a recommendation on addressing the pension debt.

We will bring you more from the meeting on 9&10 News at 11.