Traverse City Man Accused of Stealing Motor Home, Golf Carts

A Traverse City man is now facing nine charges.

He was arrested in Leelanau County Tuesday after deputies recovered a stolen motor home and golf carts.

Deputies say around 4:00 Tuesday morning they got a call saying the motorhome was parked outside of Sugar Loaf: The Old Course with a trailer carrying two golf carts.

Then they arrested Jason Ford who already had three outstanding warrants in Grand Traverse County.

He's facing a total of 9 charges including several burglary and weapon charges.