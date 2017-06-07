Boyne City Police Department Closed to Public While City Hall Under Construction

Boyne City residents will not be able to contact police at City Hall for beginning Thursday.

The situation is temporary, and will continue until the City Hall complex's construction is complete.

The police department will still conduct business as usual, and can be reached at 231-582-6611, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for non-emergency concerns.

Police say if you’re unable to call, visit the Interim City Hall, across from Lake Street, where staff will assist you.

Boyne City police also want to remind everyone, if it is an emergency always call 911.