Leelanau Co. Man Admits to Driving Drunk, Hitting Pedestrian - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Leelanau Co. Man Admits to Driving Drunk, Hitting Pedestrian

Posted: Updated:

A Leelanau County repeat drunk driver admitted to driving drunk again, hitting a person in the process.

Dwayne Mikowski pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

It happened back in March.

The man he hit was grabbing his mail.

He ended up in the hospital with serious injuries.

Mikowski will be sentenced on July 3.