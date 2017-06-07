Michigan Legislative Panel Approves Cuts to Michigan Prisons

The state is considering cutting spending from all but one of its 30 prisons.

This is part of a compromise lawmakers came up with, but did not include Governor Rick Snyder's administration.

A Republican-led legislative conference committee approved a nearly $2 billion corrections budget Wednesday.

It includes a $10 million reduction across all correctional facilities, except the state's women's prison.

The governor's administration has opposed the cuts, warning it would lead to hundreds of officer layoffs and create unsafe staffing levels.