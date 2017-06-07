Deadly Shooting in Detroit Over Pair of Shoes

A deadly shooting happened inside an SUV in Detroit, and it was all over a pair of shoes.

Police say a 17-year-old boy and a man were in the front seat Tuesday afternoon.

In the back seat was someone they met on social media to buy a pair of Air Jordans.

An argument ensued, then two of the men with guns started shooting.

The 17-year-old driver is dead.

His passenger was wounded.

Police are trying to find the person that was in the back seat.