Three Northern Michigan Kmart Stores Closing

Sears Holdings is closing an additional 66 stores as a way to cut costs.

Some include several Kmart stores in Northern Michigan.

This also includes 49 Kmart and 17 Sears locations.

Most will close by September.

Sears already announced 180 closures.

There are three more stores in Michigan closing in Traverse City, West Branch and Cheboygan.

The retail giant has been downsizing for several years now.