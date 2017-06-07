Online Safety Tips for Spending on the Web

Apps are supposed to make our lives easier, but if you aren't cautious, hackers can easily access some of your most private information.

Even sensitive banking information.

According to the Consumer Federation of America, some phone apps store more information about you than you realize—your name, email address, even home address.

They may also keep records of your calls and texts.

The contacts on your phone.

Your calendar.

The websites you visit.

They can even track your phone's whereabouts, where you shop, what you buy, and how much you spend.

We've got some simple tips to keep your info safe.