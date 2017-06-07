Sights and Sounds: Shoreline Fruit

JUST IN: We have a crew headed to St. Marys Cement in Charlevoix, as it is on fire.
JUST IN: We have a crew headed to St. Marys Cement in Charlevoix, as it is on fire.
The Grand Traverse Mall is setting the record straight after a fake story was shared on social media.
The Grand Traverse Mall is setting the record straight after a fake story was shared on social media.
“I do not want that in my front yard.”
“I do not want that in my front yard.”
An undercover cocaine bust in Sault Ste. Marie led to three people being arrested.
An undercover cocaine bust in Sault Ste. Marie led to three people being arrested.
Heavy hearts in Traverse City as the community remembers this man, Lars Kelto and the mark he left on the area.
Heavy hearts in Traverse City as the community remembers this man, Lars Kelto and the mark he left on the area.
“This property is one of the highest recreational priorities in our entire region.”
“This property is one of the highest recreational priorities in our entire region.”
First Prize Winner VIP tent for 6 guests Winner receives a ride in the WW II B-17 VIP Lanyards VIP Swag Second Prize Winner Exhilarating ride for 2 guests with Precision Exotics in a Ferrari F430 or a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder. VIP Lanyar...
First Prize Winner VIP tent for 6 guests Winner receives a ride in the WW II B-17 VIP Lanyards VIP Swag Second Prize Winner Exhilarating ride for 2 guests with Precision Exotics in a Ferrari F430 or a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder. VIP Lanyar...
Traverse City Police are handling an assault case stemming from an incident that played out in midair.
Traverse City Police are handling an assault case stemming from an incident that played out in midair.
An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a Traverse City man and the recovery of a stolen motor home and golf carts.
An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a Traverse City man and the recovery of a stolen motor home and golf carts.
JUST IN: A wildfire spanning at least 30 acres began Tuesday evening in Wexford County.
JUST IN: A wildfire spanning at least 30 acres began Tuesday evening in Wexford County.