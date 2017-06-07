Mazda Recalls Sports Cars to Fix Fuel Line, Front Suspension Problems

Mazda drivers, thousands of older sports cars are being recalled because of issues with fuel like leaks and front suspensions.

The largest recall covers more than 69,000 RX-8s from 2004 through 2008.

A fuel pump pipe can crack and leak gasoline, possibly causing a fire.

Dealers will replace a fuel pump filter kit.

The second recall covers 35,000 RX-8s from the 2004 model year.

Cracks can develop in the front ball joint sockets, and the joint could separate from the socket.

Need more details? Click here.