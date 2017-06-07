Healthy Living: Healing Hearts

Heart failure is a condition in which the heart can't pump enough blood to the body's other organs, causing a buildup of fluid.

A new treatment pioneered in Israel is now being used for the first time in the U.S.

As Michelle Dunaway shows us, researchers are testing a system designed to quickly remove extra fluid; helping patients feel better within hours.

Ray was connected to the machine for 12 hours.

The current treatment for heart failure is diuretic medication, but doctors say diuretics sometimes only provide partial relief.