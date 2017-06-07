Northern Michigan In Focus: Vietnam Letters

Last month the Daughters of the American Revolution reached out to Miss Gray's 7th and 8th grade class at Cherryland Middle School in Elk Rapids and asked them to write poems for a Welcome Home Vietnam Veteran event they are holding in August.

The students came up with some incredible and reflective poems.

Owen Kinery, an 8th grader, says reflecting on veterans’ sacrifices is a healthy activity.

“It's good to look back and see what they did for our country,” he said.

"Scars" by Owen Kinery, 8th grade Shipped off like a package Lives forever in damage Fought to insure world liberty Came home treated with liberty Battle worn, battle scared Kept war away from the backyard Fought for their nation with great pride Weren't sure if they would come home alive There was always struggle, but they never gave in Wounds go deeper than just their skin Fought in uniforms made of cotton The ones who were lost will never be forgotten Thank you for your service

When Julia Markey wrote her poem, “Veterans,” the poem was only way she could express her thoughts.

“This poem meant a lot to me when I was writing it,” says the 7th grader. “I can't put it into words how much it meant to me.”

"Veterans" by Julia Markey, 7th grade They fight for us. They go through unimaginable things for us. They suffer though physical and mental trauma for our freedom. They come back, knowing the job is done. The demons of the job come back to haunt them. A bell that dings, reminding of what had to be done. Whether overseas, in the air, or on the ground. They give their all, whether that be figuratively, literally, or mentally. Some come back with missing limbs. Some come back with missing fragments of their conscious. Some come back with it all there, but the pain still stabs. The ache of old wounds Returning at any moment. The shadow of memory Coming to strike when you least expect it. War is pain. They go through it all so we breathe freely.

Amelia Beatty, a 7th Grader, says acknowledging the weight of the veterans’ sacrifice is important.

“Once we realize the sacrifice the solders have made, and their families, just for America and other countries, it just connects you more and makes it more personal,” she said.