Grand Traverse Mall: Social Media Post About Sex Trafficking Operation is Fake

The Grand Traverse Mall is setting the record straight after a fake story was shared on social media.

According to a Facebook post by the Grand Traverse Mall, the story is untrue.

The Grand Traverse Mall stated, “The alleged incident referenced on Social Media is complete fabrication and totally untrue. We reviewed our security footage and checked with the Traverse City Police Department, which confirms this is the case. This “story” has been circulating on many mall Facebook pages throughout the country for the past few weeks in any attempt to create a viral fake news story. We assure you that your safety is our top priority and we have robust measures in place to ensure your well-being. We have reported this user to local authorities and Facebook.”