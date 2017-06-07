Chilled Watercress Soup

- 1 ½ lb Potatoes, peeled and cut into 1inch pieces

- 1 large garlic clove, halved

- 1 lb watercress with stems

- ½ C Olive oil

- 1 C cold buttermilk

- 1 C cold milk

- Salt to taste

- ½ C Sour cream

- 8 tsp. Za’atar

Directions:

Boil potatoes and garlic with 4C of water until potatoes are quite tender. Add watercress to wilt it, then chill the mixture. Blend mix with hand blender, slowly drizzling in the olive oil. Stir in the milk and buttermilk. Add salt to taste. Add more milk if it is too thick. Chill. Top with sour cream and sprinkle za’atar.