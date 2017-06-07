Traverse City Police Investigating Midair Assault Case

Traverse City Police are handling an assault case stemming from an incident that played out in midair Tuesday.

Police say a stewardess on a United Airlines flight called after landing at Cherry Capital Airport.

While the plane was taking off, she told them a California man got up to use the bathroom.

She told him he couldn't do that yet, and that’s when the problems began.

His friend, also from California, reportedly grabbed her arm, made threatening gestures and started filming her.

The two men were not arrested. However, the report was sent to the prosecutor for review on possible disorderly charges for both men and assault charges for the friend.