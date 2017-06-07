Crews Continue Searching for Cause of St. Marys Cement Plant Fire

A fire sparked at a Charlevoix cement plant Tuesday night.

The flames have been extinguished, but it is still not clear what may have started it.

The fire broke out at St. Marys Cement plant around 8 Tuesday night.

This is the same plant where workers reached out with concerns about work place safety during a big ongoing expansion project.

We were able to speak with the operations manager Wednesday morning, but he says the scene is too active for our crews to go on site.

We were sent dozens of photos and videos from the fire, from both inside and outside of the plant.

Charlevoix Township and East Jordan Fire Department were dispatched Tuesday night.

They were out until close to 1 a.m. making sure the fire was out.

The operations manager says it happened at their alternative fuels storage area, but no work was being done as part of its $150 million expansion project.

“There was no activity out in that area. That particular piece of equipment and stuff that's there, we haven't used it in a couple months and so nothing was going on out there until they noticed smoke and the fire,” says Randy Pryor, St. Marys Cement operations manager.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

