Grant Me Hope: Kenneth

Traverse City Police is investigating the alleged assault of a flight attendant while she was up in the air.
If you are looking for summer work, you better be looking for the fast lane. There are lots of open positions this summer but they're going quick.
A young Grand Traverse County boy saved himself and his grandmother after he noticed their garage was on fire.
A new track is in the works at Manistee High School! The $700,000 project has been in the works for twelve years.
With inland waterways on the president's infrastructure agenda, it could mean big things here in Northern Michigan.
Clare County Animal Control, investigating after they say a dog bit a seven year old boy in the face.
Empowered women, coming together Wednesday to work on a home for Habitat for Humanity of Isabella County.
We first met Kenneth a few months ago. He's a sweet kid who loves sports, superheroes and fast cars.
What says thank you better than “thank you?” Cherryland Middle Schoolers in the 7th and 8th grades wrote poems for Vietnam veterans to thank them for their service.
Grand Traverse County Commissioners are in another meeting, and there will be more discussion on the pension debt.
JUST IN: We have a crew headed to St. Marys Cement in Charlevoix, as it is on fire.
The Grand Traverse Mall is setting the record straight after a fake story was shared on social media.
“I do not want that in my front yard.”
Traverse City Police are handling an assault case stemming from an incident that played out in midair.
An undercover cocaine bust in Sault Ste. Marie led to three people being arrested.
Heavy hearts in Traverse City as the community remembers this man, Lars Kelto and the mark he left on the area.
First Prize Winner VIP tent for 6 guests Winner receives a ride in the WW II B-17 VIP Lanyards VIP Swag Second Prize Winner Exhilarating ride for 2 guests with Precision Exotics in a Ferrari F430 or a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder. VIP Lanyar...
An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a Traverse City man and the recovery of a stolen motor home and golf carts.
“This property is one of the highest recreational priorities in our entire region.”
JUST IN: A wildfire spanning at least 30 acres began Tuesday evening in Wexford County.
