Traverse City Police are handling an assault case stemming from an incident that played out in midair.
We first met Kenneth a few months ago. He's a sweet kid who loves sports, superheroes and fast cars.
A fire sparked at a Charlevoix cement plant Tuesday night. The flames have been extinguished, but it is still not clear what may have started it.
A Missaukee County woman admitted to having meth after another drug arrest led detectives to her.
A lawsuit that challenged the University of Michigan’s ability to ban guns on campus was resolved in the university’s favor on Tuesday.
A Wexford County man is accused of abusing a child.
JUST IN: We have a crew headed to St. Marys Cement in Charlevoix, as it is on fire.
President Trump has announced his pick to replace James Comey as head of the FBI.
JUST IN: We have a crew headed to St. Marys Cement in Charlevoix, as it is on fire.
“I do not want that in my front yard.”
An undercover cocaine bust in Sault Ste. Marie led to three people being arrested.
“This property is one of the highest recreational priorities in our entire region.”
Heavy hearts in Traverse City as the community remembers this man, Lars Kelto and the mark he left on the area.
An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a Traverse City man and the recovery of a stolen motor home and golf carts.
JUST IN: A wildfire spanning at least 30 acres began Tuesday evening in Wexford County.
UPDATE: Abraham Glazier was seen in the city of Cheboygan around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
“There could have been not only more significant damage to property but there could have been a loss of life."
