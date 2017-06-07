We first met Kenneth a few months ago.

He's a sweet kid who loves sports, superheroes and fast cars.

On Wednesday we checked back in with the boy who simply wants the love of a forever family.

This 11 year has a soul for adventure and activity. He enjoys a whole range of sports, including swimming soccer, basketball and football.

He says he cheers for the Detroit Pistons and Michigan State, his favorites.

The youth wants to grow up to be a mechanic someday, but if he could have superpowers, he would be Spider-Man—if Spider-Man also enjoys watching Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Kenneth has a fun sense of humor and enjoys learning about cars. His favorites are Mustangs and Corvettes.

But he isn’t all about sports, superheroes and cars—Kenneth’s favorite subject in school is Mathematics.

When he pictures living with a forever family, he simply hopes for a mom and dad with love to spare.

He says he would like brothers and sisters, especially if he could be the older brother. And animals? A puppy please.

“I want a dog, a puppy,” he said. “I could take care of it, feed it, and walk it outside.”

Kenneth imagines hanging out with his family in fun places like the Sky Zone Trampoline Park or a basketball game.

To him, adoption means going home with “a good family.” He says he would really like to go with one.

Kenneth is not alone.

There are thousands of children who are just hoping to be adopted.

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between WWTV, Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and the business community -- all working together to find foster children a forever home.

To learn more about Kenneth and many other children who are hoping to find their forever family visit mare.org or call 800-589-6273.