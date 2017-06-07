Mark Farner Ticket Giveaway!

Legendary all-American frontman and guitarist Mark Farner was the engine that pulled the original Grand Funk Railroad to the top of the charts, and today he’s a platinum recording artist 30 times over!!

9&10 News and National Cherry Festival want to give YOU the opportunity to win 6 tickets to the July 1st Concert!

Click Here for your chance to win 6 tickets to see Mark Farner!

Tickets to see Farner are going on sale Friday, June 9 at 9 a.m.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader is giving you a chance to get them for free!

Friday morning, Michigan This Morning will draw TWO lucky winners to receive a six-pack of tickets to Farner’s concert.