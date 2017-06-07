Mark Farner Ticket Giveaway!

Legendary all-American frontman and guitarist Mark Farner was the engine that pulled the original Grand Funk Railroad to the top of the charts, and today he’s a platinum recording artist 30 times over!!
9&10 News and National Cherry Festival want to give YOU the opportunity to win 6 tickets to the July 1st Concert!
Click Here for your chance to win 6 tickets to see Mark Farner!
Tickets to see Farner are going on sale Friday, June 9 at 9 a.m.
Northern Michigan’s News Leader is giving you a chance to get them for free!
Friday morning, Michigan This Morning will draw TWO lucky winners to receive a six-pack of tickets to Farner’s concert.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Heritage Broadcasting. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.