Missaukee County Woman Admits to Having Meth

A Missaukee County woman admitted to having meth after another drug arrest led detectives to her.

Traverse Narcotics Team detectives first received a tip in March, leading them to a man's house in Cadillac.

They arrested Kyler Major for having components to make meth.

That led them to stopping Angela Buck-Bentley.

Buck-Bentley pleaded guilty to having meth.

Deputies say she told them she was burned by a meth lab in Cadillac.

She faces up to 20 years in prison.

Kyler Major's case is still pending.