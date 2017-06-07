University of Michigan Can Ban Guns on Campus

A lawsuit that challenged the University of Michigan’s ability to ban guns on campus was resolved in the university’s favor on Tuesday, with the results released on Wednesday.

The state appeals court says U of M can continue to regulate gun possession on campus property, and it does not violate the US Constitution.

The court also says the ban does not infringe on a state law that prohibits local governments from putting limits on gun possession.

The vote was 2 to 1 with Judge David Sawyer in Disagreement. He says the university is stepping out of the bounds of its authority.

All properties owned by the university are gun-free unless a waiver is obtained from the Public Safety Department.