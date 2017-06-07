Wexford County Man Charged With Child Abuse - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Wexford County Man Charged With Child Abuse

Posted: Updated:

A Wexford County man is accused of abusing a child.

Court documents show the case involves a home in Cadillac and happened on Sunday.

Douglas Pace, Jr. is now charged with third-degree child abuse.

He is also accused of interfering with electronic communications.

Pace could face up to two years in prison if convicted.

He will be back in court next week.