President Trump Nominates Christopher Wray To Head FBI

Father's Day weekend is just around the corner and Treetops Resort has everything you need for a weekend of family bonding.
JUST IN: We have a crew headed to St. Marys Cement in Charlevoix, as it is on fire.
President Trump has announced his pick to replace James Comey as head of the FBI.
Northern Michigan’s News Leader is giving you a chance to win Mark Farner tickets!
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers District in Detroit received an additional $16.5 million from congress for infrastructure and dredging repairs in the Great Lakes.
A community Sound Garden is going to be seeing some new additions this month.
Author Rachel O’Meara shares how taking a three-month unpaid break from her job changed her life and inspired her to write the book Pause.
The first full week of June is recognized as National Garden Week; a time to get your outdoor greenery back in tip-top shape after the long winter.
“This property is one of the highest recreational priorities in our entire region.”
“I do not want that in my front yard.”
JUST IN: We have a crew headed to St. Marys Cement in Charlevoix, as it is on fire.
“I do not want that in my front yard.”
First Prize Winner VIP tent for 6 guests Winner receives a ride in the WW II B-17 VIP Lanyards VIP Swag Second Prize Winner Exhilarating ride for 2 guests with Precision Exotics in a Ferrari F430 or a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder. VIP Lanyar...
An undercover cocaine bust in Sault Ste. Marie led to three people being arrested.
Heavy hearts in Traverse City as the community remembers this man, Lars Kelto and the mark he left on the area.
“This property is one of the highest recreational priorities in our entire region.”
An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a Traverse City man and the recovery of a stolen motor home and golf carts.
JUST IN: A wildfire spanning at least 30 acres began Tuesday evening in Wexford County.
UPDATE: Abraham Glazier was seen in the city of Cheboygan around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
“There could have been not only more significant damage to property but there could have been a loss of life."
