President Trump Nominates Christopher Wray To Head FBI

President Trump has announced his pick to replace James Comey as head of the FBI.

The President tweeted his decision less than an hour ago, tapping Christopher Wray as the new FBI director.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

Wray is a former justice department official who was New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's lawyer.

He also served as assistant attorney general under President George W. Bush from 2003 until 2005.

The nomination comes just one day before former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate intelligence committee.