Ticket Giveaway: Mark Farner At The National Cherry Festival

The National Cherry Festival has announced another musical guest!

Legendary rocker Mark Farner will make a visit to the Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage on Saturday, July 1.

A Michigan native, Farner is a former member of Grand Funk Railroad and a platinum recording artist 30 times over.

Tickets to see Farner are going on sale Friday, June 9 at 9 a.m.

But Northern Michigan’s News Leader is giving you a chance to get them for free!

Friday morning, Michigan This Morning will draw two lucky winners to receive a six-pack of tickets to Farner’s concert.

