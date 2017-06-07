Great Lakes Infrastructure, Dredging Projects Receive Additional Funding

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers District in Detroit received an additional $16.5 million from congress for infrastructure and dredging repairs in the Great Lakes.

Many of those repairs will be happening in Northern Michigan.

The district engineer lieutenant colonel says the funding will be used for the most critical needs at six harbors.

Dredging projects scheduled include Inland Route for $615,000, Little Lake Harbor for $540,000 and Leland Harbor for $500,000.

Spending for repair and replacement of construction projects include $6.2 million for Portage Lake Harbor, and $3.7 million for the St. Marys River and Soo Locks.