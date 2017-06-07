New Additions Coming To Cadillac Sound Garden

A community Sound Garden is going to be seeing some new additions this month.

The City of Cadillac has recently repaired their existing Sound Garden.

Parts of the wood structure had started to rot.

But thanks to grants and a $2,000 donation from the local garden club, the existing structure is not only safer but it will be seeing additional instruments by the end of the month.

“Within the next 30 days, we plan to have the new outdoor musical instruments, the four different pieces,” explains Garden Club Treasurer, Kathy Simon. “We plan to have those installed, a concrete pad underneath it budding up to the sidewalk so it will be handicap accessible. We have people down here all the time with kids. It's an important place for the community to come to gather. It's a good place for the kids to learn about nature.”

For information on how you can donate to the project, contact the City of Cadillac at (231) 775-0181.