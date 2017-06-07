What’s Trending Wednesday: National Garden Week

Green thumbs – it’s your week!

The first full week of June is recognized as National Garden Week; a time to get your outdoor greenery back in tip-top shape after the long winter.

But if you’re not as experienced in the dirt, don’t worry. In this week’s What’s Trending Wednesday, we’re sharing a few basic tips and ideas to help keep your precious garden looking beautiful.

Hanging Succulent Garden

If you’re working with a small amount of space but still want that fresh splash of green, a hanging succulent garden is the perfect solution! Succulents are low-maintenance plants that keep well in small spaces, like a shower caddy or hanging pot.

For more information on this idea, click here.

Liquid Compost

You don’t have to go to the store to get compost for your garden. Try your kitchen first! Break down food waste like egg shells, coffee grounds and other food scraps quickly by using a blender. Puree the scraps with some water and spread it throughout your garden for a quick feed.

For more information on this idea, click here.

Homemade Weed Killer

Quickly and cheaply get rid of those pesky weeds eating up your garden with a few common household products. A homemade mixture of white vinegar, salt and dish soap is enough to do the trick. But be careful around your grass and flowers – it’ll kill them too!

For more information on this idea, click here.

Tune in to MTM each Wednesday at 5:20 a.m. And 8:50 a.m. for more trending topics!