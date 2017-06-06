Grand Traverse Co. Plans Sale of Whitewater Twp. Property To Fund Pension Debt

“This property is one of the highest recreational priorities in our entire region.”

A piece of property in Whitewater Township is up for sale, with big concerns over who will end up owning it.

Grand Traverse County has been trying to fund their pension debt.

A few weeks ago they made the decision to sell some of the property they own.

160 acres in Whitewater Township is one of those properties, and its home to five popular trails that host events and races throughout the year.

There are four offers to purchase the land that county commissioners will be looking at Wednesday.

The Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy is hoping their offer is accepted, in order to give it back to the state.

“This property is absolutely critical that we keep in public ownership, our offer will accomplish that, it will be good for the region, it will be great for Grand Traverse County and it will be good for everyone that loves the recreational aspects of our very special area,” Glen Chown, executive director for Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy said.

Grand Traverse County commissioners expect to make a decision at Wednesday’s meeting.

We will be there bringing you continuing coverage.