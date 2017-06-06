Grand Traverse Co. Plans Sale of Whitewater Twp. Property To Fund Pension Debt

“This property is one of the highest recreational priorities in our entire region.”
“This property is one of the highest recreational priorities in our entire region.”
“I do not want that in my front yard.”
“I do not want that in my front yard.”
A truck slammed into a home in Oceana County.
A truck slammed into a home in Oceana County.
JUST IN: We have a crew headed to St. Marys Cement in Charlevoix, as it is on fire.
JUST IN: We have a crew headed to St. Marys Cement in Charlevoix, as it is on fire.
An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a Traverse City man and the recovery of a stolen motor home and golf carts.
An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a Traverse City man and the recovery of a stolen motor home and golf carts.
An auto dealer from the west side of the state is making their way east.
An auto dealer from the west side of the state is making their way east.
JUST IN: A wildfire spanning at least 30 acres began Tuesday evening in Wexford County.
JUST IN: A wildfire spanning at least 30 acres began Tuesday evening in Wexford County.
Tuesday is a monumental day for the dozens of residents finally moving into the new Maples building after more than two years of waiting.
Tuesday is a monumental day for the dozens of residents finally moving into the new Maples building after more than two years of waiting.
A Boyne City landmark is now ticking, after a very long time silent.The city made the clock an integral part of their new city facilities project. A company from Maine spent the last few months restoring it to its original glory.
A Boyne City landmark is now ticking, after a very long time silent.The city made the clock an integral part of their new city facilities project. A company from Maine spent the last few months restoring it to its original glory.
Heavy hearts in Traverse City as the community remembers this man, Lars Kelto and the mark he left on the area.
Heavy hearts in Traverse City as the community remembers this man, Lars Kelto and the mark he left on the area.
JUST IN: We have a crew headed to St. Marys Cement in Charlevoix, as it is on fire.
JUST IN: We have a crew headed to St. Marys Cement in Charlevoix, as it is on fire.
An undercover cocaine bust in Sault Ste. Marie led to three people being arrested.
An undercover cocaine bust in Sault Ste. Marie led to three people being arrested.
Heavy hearts in Traverse City as the community remembers this man, Lars Kelto and the mark he left on the area.
Heavy hearts in Traverse City as the community remembers this man, Lars Kelto and the mark he left on the area.
JUST IN: A wildfire spanning at least 30 acres began Tuesday evening in Wexford County.
JUST IN: A wildfire spanning at least 30 acres began Tuesday evening in Wexford County.
UPDATE: Abraham Glazier was seen in the city of Cheboygan around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
UPDATE: Abraham Glazier was seen in the city of Cheboygan around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a Traverse City man and the recovery of a stolen motor home and golf carts.
An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a Traverse City man and the recovery of a stolen motor home and golf carts.
“I do not want that in my front yard.”
“I do not want that in my front yard.”
“There could have been not only more significant damage to property but there could have been a loss of life."
“There could have been not only more significant damage to property but there could have been a loss of life."
Police investigating the case of a missing west Michigan teacher who hasn't been seen or heard from in two weeks are now saying she may have been murdered.
Police investigating the case of a missing west Michigan teacher who hasn't been seen or heard from in two weeks are now saying she may have been murdered.
The U.S. Army plans to triple the number of bonuses it's paying this year, and stepping up incentives to convince soldiers to re-enlist.
The U.S. Army plans to triple the number of bonuses it's paying this year, and stepping up incentives to convince soldiers to re-enlist.