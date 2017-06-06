Fire Rips Through Part of St. Marys Cement in Charlevoix

JUST IN: We have a crew headed to St. Marys Cement in Charlevoix, as it is on fire.
“I do not want that in my front yard.”
“This property is one of the highest recreational priorities in our entire region.”
An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a Traverse City man and the recovery of a stolen motor home and golf carts.
An auto dealer from the west side of the state is making their way east.
JUST IN: A wildfire spanning at least 30 acres began Tuesday evening in Wexford County.
Tuesday is a monumental day for the dozens of residents finally moving into the new Maples building after more than two years of waiting.
A Boyne City landmark is now ticking, after a very long time silent.The city made the clock an integral part of their new city facilities project. A company from Maine spent the last few months restoring it to its original glory.
Heavy hearts in Traverse City as the community remembers this man, Lars Kelto and the mark he left on the area.
Bay Area Recycling for Charities is getting two new buildings for their growing operation.
UPDATE: Abraham Glazier was seen in the city of Cheboygan around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
An undercover cocaine bust in Sault Ste. Marie led to three people being arrested.
Three teenagers are accused of setting fires around the Cadillac area.
A Mount Pleasant man has died after Clare County deputies say he lost control and crashed his car.
In this update, a Grand Traverse County man who admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old learned his punishment.
Police investigating the case of a missing west Michigan teacher who hasn't been seen or heard from in two weeks are now saying she may have been murdered.
Eleven guns and 15 thousand rounds of ammunition found inside a home on this road.
