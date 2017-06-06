Fire Rips Through Part of St. Marys Cement in Charlevoix

A fire ripped through part of St. Marys Cement plant in Charlevoix Tuesday night.

Right now the flames are under control.

This is the same plant that we've reported workers coming forward with job site safety concerns over the past few weeks.

Right now it's not clear what started the fire.

9&10’s Whitney Amann has been live on the scene all evening trying to get answers.

They still aren't letting anyone back behind the plant.

We spoke to the operations manager who said he got a call around 6 but the fire department had already been dispatched.

He told us the fire started in a storage area that holds shredded plastic, something they use for alternative fuel.

We are told no one was hurt but they still don't know what caused the fire.

“It's in a small area on the north side of the plant everybody was accounted for, nobody was injured in the incident right now we don't know what might have caused the fire we'll have to look into that but right now the fire departments doing their job they're doing a great job of containing the blaze, making sure that everybody's safe,” Randy Pryor, operations manager, St. Marys Cement said.

