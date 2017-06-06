Watson Country Car Dealership Opens in Rogers City

An auto dealer from the west side of the state is making their way east.

At the start of the month, Watson’s Auto Group opened their fourth dealership, this one in Rogers City.

The group has three locations in the northwest lower but made a move to serve the other side of the state.

The company and staff say they look forward to being involved and working in their new community.

“We definitely want to be an asset to the community, not only in our service and our selection and our sales process, but just in community involvement as well,” Dan Nolf, accounting manager, Watsons Auto Group said.

Watson Country on Third Avenue in Rogers City offers Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge brands.