Leelanau County Sheriff"s Office Arrests Man After Recovering Stolen Motorhome, Golf Carts

An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a Traverse City man and the recovery of a stolen motor home and golf carts.

The Leelanau County Sheriff's Office says the man was trying to drive off in the motorhome before they stopped him.

The call came in around 4 a.m. Tuesday after someone nearby saw the motor home with a trailer parked at Sugar Loaf-The Old Course.

Deputies say the motor home was stolen from the Williamsburg area last week and they recovered two stolen golf carts.

They also say the man was wanted on three Grand Traverse County warrants, driving with a suspended license and driving while intoxicated.

Kris Wakeman, the golf course’s general manager says, “The officers responded within five minutes which is a good thing because they stopped him at the entrance and probably five to 10 minutes later he would have been down the road.”

The golf course says they had four more carts stolen earlier this week.

The Leelanau County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating to see if this same man was involved in any other incidents.