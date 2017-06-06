Bay Area Recycling For Charities Moves Into Two New Locations

Bay Area Recycling for Charities is getting two new buildings for their growing operation.

They recently moved into a new building near South Airport and Lafrainer roads in Traverse City.

That will serve as the drop off location for electronics, mattresses and refrigerators to be recycled.

They’ll then be taken to a new building in Kaleva to be recycled.

Bay Area Recycling says it's a move that will benefit everyone involved.

“When we operated here in Traverse City with everything under one roof, there was just so much happening all around us that we feel having the industrial part separate from the residential and commercial part is going to be a benefit,” said founder of BARC Andy Gale.

The old building used by Bay Area Recycling for Charities will now be leased to another company.