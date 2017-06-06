DEVELOPING: Lake County Wildfire Spans At Least 20 Acres - Northern Michigan's News Leader

DEVELOPING: Lake County Wildfire Spans At Least 20 Acres

By Caroline Klapp, Web Producer
JUST IN: A wildfire spanning at least 20 acres began Tuesday evening in Lake County.

The Irons Fire Chief said the fire was started by a downed power line near Merriville Road between 10 Mile and 10 ½ Mile Road, but it has now been contained.

No houses were impacted by the flames.

