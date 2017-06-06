Truck Crashes Into Oceana County Home - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Truck Crashes Into Oceana County Home

A truck slammed into a home in Oceana County.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

It happened Saturday afternoon at a home on Pierce Road in Newfield Township.

Deputies say the driver of the truck had some sort of medical emergency.

The driver then lost control of the truck, hitting the home.

