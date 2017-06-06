Newaygo Co. Lifeguard Accused of Recording Girls in Locker Room Facing More Charges

We have an update on a lifeguard accused of using his cell phone to record videos of girls in a Newaygo County locker room.

We first brought you this story back in March.

Jakob Bradley is now charged with more crimes.

Bradley is accused of hiding his cell phone inside the women's Fremont Rec Center's locker room where high school athletes were.

Last week he was charged with capturing and distributing images of an unclothed person and eavesdropping - installing a device.

He will be back in court Thursday.